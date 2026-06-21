Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,219 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 127,261 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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