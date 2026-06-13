Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

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More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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