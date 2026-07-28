Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,817 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 64,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $189.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here