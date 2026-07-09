Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324,992 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 119,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $285,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after acquiring an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $159.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $181.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here