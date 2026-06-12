Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184,753 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 954,352 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned 0.97% of Arista Networks worth $1,596,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE ANET opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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