Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,851 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,860 shares of company stock valued at $279,385,577. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.34.

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Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.41, a P/E/G ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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