Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 478,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 381,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 72,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 405,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,356,480. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,400. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock worth $343,531,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

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