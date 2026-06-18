Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 344.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,829 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 229,282 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. President Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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