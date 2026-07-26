Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,485 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,538,704. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock worth $5,163,241 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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