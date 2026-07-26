Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.28 and a 200 day moving average of $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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