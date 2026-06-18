Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 116,413 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 116,413 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Prologis by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after buying an additional 10,207,267 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 8,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,741,000 after buying an additional 1,576,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after buying an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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