Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 22,625 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

HubSpot Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of HUBS opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.25 and a 1-year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 17,707 shares valued at $3,999,674. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here