Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 69,662 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,662 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $414.45 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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