Arjuna Capital Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $1,048.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $465.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,000.90 and its 200 day moving average is $955.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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