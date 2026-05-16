Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 9,482 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,482 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $188.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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