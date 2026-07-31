Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,718 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $813,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly beat expectations. Quanta reported $9.56 billion in revenue, up 41.1% year over year, versus the $8.61 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.24, well above estimates near $3.30 and up from $2.48 a year earlier. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported $9.56 billion in revenue, up 41.1% year over year, versus the $8.61 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.24, well above estimates near $3.30 and up from $2.48 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $16.45-$16.95 and revenue of $39.3-$39.7 billion, above consensus forecasts of approximately $13.78 EPS and $35.0 billion in revenue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $16.45-$16.95 and revenue of $39.3-$39.7 billion, above consensus forecasts of approximately $13.78 EPS and $35.0 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog improves revenue visibility. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion of remaining performance obligations, supporting management’s more confident outlook and signaling sustained demand for power and infrastructure projects.

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion of remaining performance obligations, supporting management’s more confident outlook and signaling sustained demand for power and infrastructure projects. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was robust. Quanta produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 billion. These results provide additional financial flexibility to fund growth and capital returns. Quanta Services Posts Record Q2 Results and Boosts Outlook

Quanta produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 billion. These results provide additional financial flexibility to fund growth and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains demanding. Following the rally, PWR trades at roughly 90 times earnings based on the provided data, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in backlog conversion, project execution, or future guidance.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $659.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $681.24 and a 200-day moving average of $611.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.01 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $745.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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