Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,067,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $559,577,000 after acquiring an additional 899,409 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 451,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,932,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $735,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,567,519. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,512. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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