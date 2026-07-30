Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,230 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,134 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,143 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Opal Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:HD opened at $338.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $337.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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