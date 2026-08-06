Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden purchased 9,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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