Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,713 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in AT&T were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its $23 billion acquisition of spectrum licenses from EchoStar , adding approximately 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum across nearly every U.S. market. The purchase should improve 5G capacity, speed and coverage, although the financial benefits will take time to materialize. AT&T closes acquisition of spectrum licences from EchoStar

AT&T completed its , adding approximately 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum across nearly every U.S. market. The purchase should improve 5G capacity, speed and coverage, although the financial benefits will take time to materialize. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s Internet Air 5G home-internet service reached 2 million subscribers , adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of customers also use AT&T wireless, supporting cross-selling and customer retention. AT&T Internet Air Doubles Subscribers

AT&T’s Internet Air 5G home-internet service reached , adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of customers also use AT&T wireless, supporting cross-selling and customer retention. Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its partnership with D-Wave Quantum, using quantum-optimization technology to reduce a network-planning task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds. The development highlights potential long-term efficiency benefits, though it is not yet a major earnings driver. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Shows Quantum Computing Is Moving Beyond Theory

AT&T expanded its partnership with D-Wave Quantum, using quantum-optimization technology to reduce a network-planning task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds. The development highlights potential long-term efficiency benefits, though it is not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is raising prices on some legacy wireless plans beginning in August. The changes could lift average revenue per user, but may also increase customer churn or migration pressure.

AT&T is raising prices on some legacy wireless plans beginning in August. The changes could lift average revenue per user, but may also increase customer churn or migration pressure. Negative Sentiment: The spectrum transaction represents a sizable capital commitment and may intensify investor concerns about cash-flow allocation and leverage. Erste Group made only a marginal change to its forecasts—raising FY2026 EPS to $2.33 while trimming FY2027 EPS to $2.55—offering little evidence of a near-term earnings catalyst.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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