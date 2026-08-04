ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,386 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ARM were worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,339 shares of the company's stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 216,049 shares of company stock worth $52,101,605 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC cut ARM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.91. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $452.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $327.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.54.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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