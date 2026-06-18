Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 42,476 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,537 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $33,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.34.

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Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 11,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $2,743,593.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 258,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,700,188.40. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,909,136.06. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,359,860 shares of company stock valued at $279,385,577. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.41, a PEG ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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