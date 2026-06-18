Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 277,267 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BMY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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