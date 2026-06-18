Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stake in RH $RH

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of RH worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of RH by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.53.

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Article Title

RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Neutral Sentiment: Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Article Title

Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Article Title

Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage also flags RH among the names “plummeting,” reinforcing concerns that investors are rotating away from the stock amid ongoing questions about demand, tariffs, and the housing backdrop. Article Title

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.55.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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