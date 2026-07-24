Arrow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

Arrow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Crane comprises approximately 6.1% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Crane worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,900 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Crane by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.00.

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Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $159.58 and a 52-week high of $226.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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