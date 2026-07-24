Arrow Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Arrow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 5.2% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $530.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $507.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.85. The company has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Clear Str upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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