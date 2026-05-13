Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,917 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for 1.9% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company's stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7%

ARW stock opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $206.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CEO William F. Austen acquired 3,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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