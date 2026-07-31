Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 56,030 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

See Also

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