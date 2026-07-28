Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,267,622 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,622 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.19% of Rush Street Interactive worth $60,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.56. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Rush Street Interactive's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,937,335.04. The trade was a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $17,721,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,032,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,141,973 in the last ninety days. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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