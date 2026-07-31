Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 26,989 Shares of REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,642 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.36% of REX American Resources worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in REX American Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the energy company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on REX American Resources

REX American Resources Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE REX opened at $43.69 on Friday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.23 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $662,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 573,094 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,822.16. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 5,086 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $247,840.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,381,513.32. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,086 shares of company stock worth $4,643,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company's stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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