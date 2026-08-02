Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 27,815 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,062 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of J & J Snack Foods worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,450.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on J & J Snack Foods from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.38. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $129.24.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.01%. J & J Snack Foods's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. J & J Snack Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.38%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

Further Reading

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