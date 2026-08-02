Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 344,995 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 344,995 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.56% of Hillman Solutions worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

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Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $7.87 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

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About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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