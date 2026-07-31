Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 641,448 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 310.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,372 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 641,448 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.3%

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elanco Animal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elanco Animal Health wasn't on the list.

While Elanco Animal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here