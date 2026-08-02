Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 85,316 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX - Free Report) by 212.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Minerals Technologies worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 110,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Timothy Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $481,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,279 shares in the company, valued at $102,665.33. The trade was a 82.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $76.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $84.34.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.77 million. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Minerals Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTX

Trending Headlines about Minerals Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Minerals Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter sales rose 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while adjusted EPS increased 3% to $1.60. First-half sales grew 7%, supporting management’s expectation for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Minerals Technologies Second-Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter sales rose 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while adjusted EPS increased 3% to $1.60. First-half sales grew 7%, supporting management’s expectation for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Engineered Solutions was a key strength, with sales up 9% and adjusted operating income up 12%, including a record 17.8% operating margin. Management also said pricing actions should help recover inflation-related costs in the second half. MTX Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Engineered Solutions was a key strength, with sales up 9% and adjusted operating income up 12%, including a record 17.8% operating margin. Management also said pricing actions should help recover inflation-related costs in the second half. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation improved, with first-half free cash flow of $44.8 million versus $11.1 million a year earlier. The balance sheet remained relatively solid, with adjusted net leverage of 1.6 times. A September 22 Investor Day could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. MTX Sales Growth and Investor Day

Cash generation improved, with first-half free cash flow of $44.8 million versus $11.1 million a year earlier. The balance sheet remained relatively solid, with adjusted net leverage of 1.6 times. A September 22 Investor Day could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. Neutral Sentiment: The $183.6 million net loss, or $5.90 per share, largely reflected a $290 million reserve increase related to talc claims and the Chapter 11 proceedings of BMI OldCo. Excluding special items, operating income was $74.6 million, though below the prior-year level.

The $183.6 million net loss, or $5.90 per share, largely reflected a $290 million reserve increase related to talc claims and the Chapter 11 proceedings of BMI OldCo. Excluding special items, operating income was $74.6 million, though below the prior-year level. Negative Sentiment: Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $1.55–$1.60 and revenue of approximately $550 million, below consensus estimates of $1.74 and $561.7 million, respectively. This signals near-term pressure from inflation, unfavorable mix and weaker Consumer & Specialties results.

Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $1.55–$1.60 and revenue of approximately $550 million, below consensus estimates of $1.74 and $561.7 million, respectively. This signals near-term pressure from inflation, unfavorable mix and weaker Consumer & Specialties results. Negative Sentiment: Reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.60 and revenue of $548.4 million missed analyst expectations of $1.64 and $558.8 million. Consumer & Specialties sales declined 1%, and its adjusted operating income fell 21% amid higher costs.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

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