Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 9,208 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 406.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Markel Group worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Trending Headlines about Markel Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Markel reported quarterly EPS of $92.76, substantially above the $30.64 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. The company also posted a 7.90% return on equity and a 10.85% net margin. MarketBeat earnings report

Markel reported quarterly EPS of $92.76, substantially above the $30.64 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. The company also posted a 7.90% return on equity and a 10.85% net margin. Positive Sentiment: The insurer’s quarterly results included $4.02 billion in revenue, underscoring the scale of Markel’s operations and supporting continued investor focus on its insurance and investment businesses. Markel Group second-quarter results

The insurer’s quarterly results included $4.02 billion in revenue, underscoring the scale of Markel’s operations and supporting continued investor focus on its insurance and investment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports characterized the release as a quarterly earnings update, while previews ahead of the announcement had positioned Markel as an earnings-focused stock. The market is now likely to evaluate the quality and sustainability of reported earnings rather than the headline EPS figure alone. Markel Group earnings snapshot

Several reports characterized the release as a quarterly earnings update, while previews ahead of the announcement had positioned Markel as an earnings-focused stock. The market is now likely to evaluate the quality and sustainability of reported earnings rather than the headline EPS figure alone. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $4.02 billion fell short of the approximately $4.50 billion FactSet consensus, a gap that may raise concerns about operating momentum and the outlook for premium and investment-related income. Markel revenue results

Revenue of $4.02 billion fell short of the approximately $4.50 billion FactSet consensus, a gap that may raise concerns about operating momentum and the outlook for premium and investment-related income. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $19.51 per share, below its $29.94 consensus estimate and down from $25.46 a year earlier. This contrasts sharply with the reported $92.76 EPS figure, suggesting that unusual gains or accounting items may have inflated headline earnings. Zacks Markel earnings analysis

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $2,020.65 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,719.41 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,901.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,946.38.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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