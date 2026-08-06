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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
SPX Technologies logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital acquired 6,829 shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.37 million. Institutional investors collectively own 92.82% of the company.
  • SPX Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating estimates of $1.85, while revenue rose 22.9% year over year to $679 million. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.20–$8.60.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with nine Buy ratings and one Hold rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $266.67 versus the stock’s reported price of $215.01.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,386 shares of the company's stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 192,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.62 and a 1 year high of $251.08. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.73.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $640.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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