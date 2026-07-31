Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,341 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $15,063,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 479.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,465 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,786 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,248 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates. The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36-$1.37 analyst consensus. Net income increased to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. The Bancorp Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36-$1.37 analyst consensus. Net income increased to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Fintech activity and capital returns remained strong. Gross dollar volume on prepaid, debit and credit cards rose 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion, while average deposits increased 4.4% to $8.41 billion. The company also repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. The Bancorp Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Gross dollar volume on prepaid, debit and credit cards rose 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion, while average deposits increased 4.4% to $8.41 billion. The company also repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised. Management now expects 2026 EPS of $5.95-$6.05, slightly above the $5.92 consensus, and maintained 2027 EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.30.

Management now expects 2026 EPS of $5.95-$6.05, slightly above the $5.92 consensus, and maintained 2027 EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.30. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability metrics were uneven. Return on equity improved to 34.7% from 28.4%, but return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64% and net interest margin narrowed to 3.85% from 4.44%, indicating pressure on traditional banking spreads. The Bancorp Reports Q2 2026 EPS

Return on equity improved to 34.7% from 28.4%, but return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64% and net interest margin narrowed to 3.85% from 4.44%, indicating pressure on traditional banking spreads. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed by a wide margin. Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million versus analyst expectations of $166.69 million. In addition, fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 had a midpoint below the $1.75 consensus, likely making investors more cautious despite the earnings beat. The Bancorp Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 26.92%.Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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