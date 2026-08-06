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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 217,366 USA Today Co. $TDAY

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
USA Today logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital acquired 217,366 shares of USA Today Co. during the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.53 million and representing about 0.15% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 76.71% of the stock.
  • USA Today shares were trading down 4.0% at $8.67, with a market capitalization of $1.27 billion. The company has significant leverage, reflected in its 6.33 debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately bullish, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $9.03; several analysts have set targets of $10.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of USA Today.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of USA Today at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of USA Today during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in USA Today in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in USA Today in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in USA Today during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Today by 1,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Today Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:TDAY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 144.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. USA Today Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of USA Today in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered USA Today from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on USA Today from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Today in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.05 price objective on shares of USA Today in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.03.

Get Our Latest Report on TDAY

USA Today Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for USA Today (NYSE:TDAY)

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