Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 395,695 Precigen, Inc. $PGEN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395,695 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Precigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.82. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 484.64% and a negative net margin of 183.98%.Precigen's revenue for the quarter was up 6322.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 346,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $2,042,864.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,768,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,198,656.08. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Rutul R. Shah sold 33,772 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $219,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 497,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,235,381.50. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,500 shares of company stock worth $5,248,371. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Precigen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Precigen reported $54.98 million in revenue, far above the roughly $28 million analyst consensus, while earnings were $0.05 per share versus expectations for a loss of approximately $0.01–$0.02. Revenue increased sharply year over year, and the company posted $20.1 million in net income attributable to common shareholders. Precigen Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Precigen reported $54.98 million in revenue, far above the roughly $28 million analyst consensus, while earnings were $0.05 per share versus expectations for a loss of approximately $0.01–$0.02. Revenue increased sharply year over year, and the company posted $20.1 million in net income attributable to common shareholders. Positive Sentiment: PAPZIMEOS momentum is driving the business: PAPZIMEOS generated $53.1 million of Q2 net revenue, more than double the prior quarter. Patient-hub enrollment exceeded 500, and FDA-granted seven-year market exclusivity strengthens the product’s commercial outlook. Management said current resources and product revenue are expected to support cash-flow break-even by the end of 2026. Precigen Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PAPZIMEOS generated $53.1 million of Q2 net revenue, more than double the prior quarter. Patient-hub enrollment exceeded 500, and FDA-granted seven-year market exclusivity strengthens the product’s commercial outlook. Management said current resources and product revenue are expected to support cash-flow break-even by the end of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $14 price target, well above recent trading levels. The firm’s endorsement reinforced the bullish reaction to the earnings report. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Precigen

HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $14 price target, well above recent trading levels. The firm’s endorsement reinforced the bullish reaction to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity suggests increased investor attention and potentially higher near-term volatility, but the report does not establish whether options traders are primarily bullish or bearish. Precigen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading

suggests increased investor attention and potentially higher near-term volatility, but the report does not establish whether options traders are primarily bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a counterpoint: Precigen executives, including the COO, CEO and CFO, have reported stock sales, with no insider purchases cited over the past six months. The latest COO sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its informational significance but still presenting a potential overhang. Precigen Insider Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Precigen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Precigen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Precigen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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