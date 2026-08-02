Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 428.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Everest Group worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $374.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.10.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $14.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $418.00 to $416.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $391.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Key Headlines Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: Everest reported adjusted earnings of $14.85 per share, above consensus estimates of roughly $14.52-$14.59. Results benefited from solid underwriting and lower expenses. Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Expenses

Everest reported adjusted earnings of $14.85 per share, above consensus estimates of roughly $14.52-$14.59. Results benefited from solid underwriting and lower expenses. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting performance supports growth: Recent coverage highlights Everest’s ability to convert cyclical industry headwinds into double-digit growth, which could help offset pressure in premiums and investments. Everest Group Converts Cyclical Headwinds Into Double-Digit Growth

Recent coverage highlights Everest’s ability to convert cyclical industry headwinds into double-digit growth, which could help offset pressure in premiums and investments. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $373 to $396, implying potential upside from recent levels, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating.

from $373 to $396, implying potential upside from recent levels, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains relatively low: Everest trades at approximately 7.9 times earnings, while analysts expect about $52.86 in full-year earnings per share. This may offer valuation support, but does not eliminate concerns about earnings volatility.

Everest trades at approximately 7.9 times earnings, while analysts expect about $52.86 in full-year earnings per share. This may offer valuation support, but does not eliminate concerns about earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and earnings weakened year over year: Quarterly revenue was $3.96 billion, below the $3.99 billion consensus estimate and down 11.8% from the prior-year period. Earnings also declined from the previous year’s result.

Quarterly revenue was $3.96 billion, below the $3.99 billion consensus estimate and down 11.8% from the prior-year period. Earnings also declined from the previous year’s result. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently decreased: The stock fell sharply in the prior session and underperformed some industry peers, suggesting investors focused on the revenue shortfall, weaker investment income and softer premium trends despite the earnings beat. Everest Group Stock Underperforms Competitors

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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