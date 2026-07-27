Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,394 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 182,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Manhattan Associates worth $72,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the software maker's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software maker's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.00.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $151.67 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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