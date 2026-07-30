Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $PPC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC - Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,247 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 223,256 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Pilgrim's Pride worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 205.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Pilgrim's Pride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

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Pilgrim's Pride Price Performance

PPC stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.70 billion. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim's Pride Corporation will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pilgrim's Pride from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Pilgrim's Pride in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pilgrim's Pride from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPC

Pilgrim's Pride News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pilgrim's Pride this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. demand remained firm across retail and foodservice, while the Prepared Foods segment delivered profitable growth. Just Bare ® retail sales increased more than 30% year over year, and the brand gained market share. Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

U.S. demand remained firm across retail and foodservice, while the Prepared Foods segment delivered profitable growth. Just Bare retail sales increased more than 30% year over year, and the brand gained market share. Positive Sentiment: Margins improved sequentially as plant upgrades, productivity initiatives and live-operations improvements began to help offset challenging commodity markets. Europe and Mexico also posted volume growth in poultry and prepared foods.

Margins improved sequentially as plant upgrades, productivity initiatives and live-operations improvements began to help offset challenging commodity markets. Europe and Mexico also posted volume growth in poultry and prepared foods. Positive Sentiment: Pilgrim’s Pride maintained financial flexibility, reporting a net leverage ratio of 1.43 times adjusted EBITDA, below its 2-to-3 times target range. Ongoing investments in Georgia, Mexico and prepared-foods facilities are intended to support longer-term growth and reduce commodity volatility.

Pilgrim’s Pride maintained financial flexibility, reporting a net leverage ratio of 1.43 times adjusted EBITDA, below its 2-to-3 times target range. Ongoing investments in Georgia, Mexico and prepared-foods facilities are intended to support longer-term growth and reduce commodity volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted net income was $153.9 million, or $0.64 per share, while adjusted EBITDA was $360 million, representing a 7.8% margin. Management emphasized robust chicken demand and continued investment rather than providing a new earnings outlook. Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Affirms Growth Investments and Liquidity Position

Adjusted net income was $153.9 million, or $0.64 per share, while adjusted EBITDA was $360 million, representing a 7.8% margin. Management emphasized robust chicken demand and continued investment rather than providing a new earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $0.64 missed analyst estimates, which ranged from approximately $0.70 to $0.75. EPS fell from $1.70 a year earlier, increasing concern about near-term earnings momentum. Pilgrim’s Pride Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted EPS of $0.64 missed analyst estimates, which ranged from approximately $0.70 to $0.75. EPS fell from $1.70 a year earlier, increasing concern about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 2.8% to $4.63 billion, GAAP net income plunged 96% to $13.2 million, operating income dropped 87.1%, and adjusted EBITDA declined 47.6%. Lower commodity pricing, increased protein supply and pressure in UK pork and Mexico compressed profitability. Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Lower Profit, Sales

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim's Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company's vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

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