Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666,018 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 554,366 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Mastercard worth $1,831,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $530.52 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $507.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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