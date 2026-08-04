Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,548,938 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation $WRN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Free Report) TSE: WRN by 1,464.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,741 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,548,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Western Copper and Gold worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 241,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 317.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 53,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $5.75.

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Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.27. Western Copper and Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company's primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold's activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

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