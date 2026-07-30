Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 159,755 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.17% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 42.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 95.18% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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