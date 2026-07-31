Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 186,631 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,847 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,631 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.85% of Werner Enterprises worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WERN. Bank of America upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Key Headlines Impacting Werner Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Werner Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades support a potential rebound. Robert W. Baird raised Werner to “outperform” with a $43 price target, while Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “positive” and set a $44 target. Both firms cited upside from current levels, although Susquehanna reduced its target from $48. Robert W. Baird upgrade Susquehanna upgrade

Robert W. Baird raised Werner to “outperform” with a $43 price target, while Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “positive” and set a $44 target. Both firms cited upside from current levels, although Susquehanna reduced its target from $48. Positive Sentiment: Oversold conditions and improving estimates could encourage bargain hunters. Zacks said WERN’s shares have fallen 16.4% in four weeks and may be positioned for a trend reversal, citing oversold technical readings and upward earnings-estimate revisions. Zacks oversold analysis

Zacks said WERN’s shares have fallen 16.4% in four weeks and may be positioned for a trend reversal, citing oversold technical readings and upward earnings-estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Truckload operations showed improvement. Second-quarter revenue rose 24% year over year, helped by Truckload Transportation Services, while TTS margins improved. Management also expects Dedicated revenue per truck per week to increase 3% to 5%, indicating better pricing and utilization prospects. Werner Q2 operating update

Second-quarter revenue rose 24% year over year, helped by Truckload Transportation Services, while TTS margins improved. Management also expects Dedicated revenue per truck per week to increase 3% to 5%, indicating better pricing and utilization prospects. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target but remains cautious. The firm lifted its target from $37 to $39 while keeping an “underweight” rating. TD Cowen likewise maintained “hold” and lowered its target from $43 to $41. JPMorgan price target update

The firm lifted its target from $37 to $39 while keeping an “underweight” rating. TD Cowen likewise maintained “hold” and lowered its target from $43 to $41. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profitability remained under pressure. Werner reported $0.22 in second-quarter EPS, below the $0.24 consensus, while revenue of $813.4 million trailed the $931.1 million estimate. Logistics revenue declined, and management’s higher 2026 net capital-expenditure outlook of $215 million to $250 million could weigh on free cash flow. Werner Q2 earnings call summary

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Werner Enterprises's payout ratio is -373.33%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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