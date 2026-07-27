Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,320,605 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240,652 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,320,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.02% of Mosaic worth $82,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Mosaic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. American Banking News article

Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Zacks.com

Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 and FY2028 estimates were also cut, along with multiple quarterly forecasts for 2026–2028, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Zacks.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

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Mosaic Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MOS opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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