Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 58,608 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200,299 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.79% of General Mills worth $156,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company's stock.

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General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -200.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's payout ratio is currently -1,355.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on General Mills from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

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