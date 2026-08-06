Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azenta by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Azenta by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company's stock.

Get Azenta alerts: Sign Up

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Azenta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly beat: Azenta reported adjusted EPS of $0.16, topping the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $161.18 million versus expectations of $149.31 million. The results signal better-than-expected operating performance and demand. Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2026

Azenta reported adjusted EPS of $0.16, topping the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $161.18 million versus expectations of $149.31 million. The results signal better-than-expected operating performance and demand. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook: Azenta projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $613 million to $618 million, above the $597.3 million consensus estimate. The guidance suggests management expects growth to continue and supports the stronger earnings reaction.

Azenta projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $613 million to $618 million, above the $597.3 million consensus estimate. The guidance suggests management expects growth to continue and supports the stronger earnings reaction. Positive Sentiment: Needham became more bullish: Needham & Company raised its price target from $33 to $37 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying roughly 16.5% potential upside based on the reference price. Benzinga analyst rating report

Needham & Company raised its price target from $33 to $37 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying roughly 16.5% potential upside based on the reference price. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Senior Vice President Ephraim Starr purchased 335 AZTA shares for approximately $8,097, modestly increasing his direct ownership. While small relative to the company’s market value, the purchase may reinforce confidence among investors. SEC insider transaction filing

Senior Vice President Ephraim Starr purchased 335 AZTA shares for approximately $8,097, modestly increasing his direct ownership. While small relative to the company’s market value, the purchase may reinforce confidence among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains mixed: One analysis described Azenta as undervalued relative to sales but fairly valued based on cash flow, suggesting that the earnings beat and growth outlook are attractive but some of the optimism may already be reflected in the stock.

One analysis described Azenta as undervalued relative to sales but fairly valued based on cash flow, suggesting that the earnings beat and growth outlook are attractive but some of the optimism may already be reflected in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus: The average analyst target was reported at $40.40, providing additional potential upside, although target prices are estimates rather than guarantees. Azenta continues to report a negative net margin, which remains a financial risk despite the quarterly beat.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Azenta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Azenta wasn't on the list.

While Azenta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here