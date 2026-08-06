Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,905 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink's in the fourth quarter valued at $61,105,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,465,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brink's by 385,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,167,000 after buying an additional 446,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its position in Brink's by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,061,000 after buying an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink's by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 218,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brink's Price Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.04. Brink's Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business's 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink's has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Trending Headlines about Brink's

Here are the key news stories impacting Brink's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brink’s reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.13 , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $2.04–$2.05 and rising from $1.79 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA grew 11%. Brink's Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results

Brink’s reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $2.04–$2.05 and rising from $1.79 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA grew 11%. Positive Sentiment: The company said revenue growth reflected the 14th consecutive quarter of mid-teens-or-better organic growth in its ATM Managed Services and Digital Retail Solutions businesses, supporting the case for continued expansion in higher-growth operations. The Brink's Company 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

The company said revenue growth reflected the 14th consecutive quarter of mid-teens-or-better organic growth in its ATM Managed Services and Digital Retail Solutions businesses, supporting the case for continued expansion in higher-growth operations. Positive Sentiment: Brink’s indicated that the expected acquisition of NCR Atleos is progressing more quickly as regulatory momentum improves. Faster completion could strengthen the company’s ATM-services platform, although the transaction remains subject to regulatory and closing conditions. Brink's Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Brink’s indicated that the expected acquisition of NCR Atleos is progressing more quickly as regulatory momentum improves. Faster completion could strengthen the company’s ATM-services platform, although the transaction remains subject to regulatory and closing conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.23–$2.63 has a midpoint of $2.43, essentially matching the $2.42 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of about $1.4 billion also aligned with expectations, offering limited near-term evidence of an earnings forecast upgrade. Brink's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of has a midpoint of $2.43, essentially matching the $2.42 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of about $1.4 billion also aligned with expectations, offering limited near-term evidence of an earnings forecast upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Although the quarter beat estimates, net income increased only 2% and the company continues to carry substantial leverage, which may temper investor enthusiasm and help explain the weaker share-price reaction.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Weiss Ratings lowered Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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